Dodge is making sure to not sacrifice performance during

Photo Source/Copyright: Stellantis, Dodge

Dodge has plans on transforming its muscle cars well into the future even if the internal combustion engines we are used to are in the process of going extinct. The automaker has taken small steps to slowly introduce its fans to its electrification plans, putting the Dodge Charger SRT Stryker Red Concept and Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept on display throughout 2022. The automotive company’s message was loud and clear–the brand and its muscle prowess will not be changed in the name of electrification.

“We’re not designing an electric car. We’re designing a muscle car that happens to be electric,” said Tom Sacoman, Head of Product.

Dodge’s electrification ideas are part of its parent company, Stellantis’, plan of going through with full-blown electric conversion for all of its brands by 2030. “We are setting the course for 100 percent of sales in Europe and 50 percent of sales in the United States to be battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) by the end of this decade. And we plan to offer more than 75 battery-electric vehicle models and reach global annual BEV sales of 5 million units by 2030,” said Stellantis in a press release. In order to support 16 companies, Stellantis intends to use three modular, all-electric unibody platforms and one body-on-frame platform. The STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large, and STLA Frame are the names of the fully electric platforms. Dodge intends to use the STLA Large platform to construct its electrified muscle cars, which will enable them to travel up to 500 miles on a single charge. The electric muscle vehicles from Dodge will run on an 800-volt system and include a multi-speed electro-mechanical transmission.

Like with any other technological advancement, the brand is confident that some of its fans will be early adopters, but the company is also aware that many others might take some time to catch on. The brand vows to maintain its commitment to muscle to combat the anxieties and worries of aficionados. Dodge recently revealed a concept called “eStage” that will allow its battery-electric vehicles to have different levels of strength. Making a better car than the last one is still Dodge’s aim. They wants aficionados to be able to clearly see what the Charger Daytona SRT Concept represents for the brand’s future with every presentation.

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT reinvents what EVs can possibly be, offering a look into the automaker’s battery-electric future. The Charger Daytona SRT was part of a bigger Speed Week announcement that included other Dodge performance goods. It was unveiled as a two-door concept at Michigan’s M1 Concourse. The Charger Daytona SRT from Dodge uses a brand-new propulsion system that sets it apart from every other car on the road right now. Even the brand-new idea has an EV exhaust sound that is a first for the industry. Dodge drew influence from the past, integrating subtly nods to tradition while still choosing to go for the most cutting-edge aerodynamic goals. Inside, the Charger Daytona SRT adds audio, displays, and other lighting features that can change at the touch of a button to create an immersive experience for both passengers and drivers.

“The Charger Daytona SRT Concept exists because performance made us do it. Dodge is about muscle, attitude and performance, and the brand carries that chip on its shoulder and into the BEV segment through a concept loaded with patents, innovations, and performance features that embody the electrified muscle of tomorrow. The Charger Daytona SRT Concept can do more than run the car show circuit; it can run a blazing quarter-mile. And when it comes to product cycles, it outruns Darwin. Charger Daytona does more than define where Dodge is headed, it will redefine American muscle in the process,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer–Stellantis.

In the meantime, explore the latest that the Dodge Performance lineup has to offer here at University Dodge. Check out our Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger inventory and schedule your test drive today. Be sure to follow University Dodge on social media for the latest Dodge news and offers.

Like what you see? Click here for more stories about Florida automotive news. Florida Insider is dedicated to educating, entertaining, and informing its readers about everything in Florida. Easy to read content at the palm of your hands and covering the stories that matter.