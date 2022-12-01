Does Netflix Have a ‘Spotify Wrapped’ Feature?

It’s one of the most wonderful times of the year. The year is drawing to a close and Christmas is just around the corner but perhaps most importantly, Spotify has launched its Spotify Wrapped feature. The format would work well with Netflix but does Netflix have their own Wrapped feature? No is the answer.

If you’re not familiar, Spotify Wrapped allows you to recap your usage of Spotify over the past year where it provides insights into things like the number of minutes you’ve listened and your most-listened-to genres, artists, and songs.

It’s lauded as an excellent marketing campaign that dominates social media with people sharing their own personal stats. One executive at Spotify called it “the magic of marrying madness with mathematics,”.

Naturally, Netflix would be a good fit for this format but in its history, has still yet to offer a service officially.

Would it be good to know that you’ve rewatched Stranger Things season 4 20 times throughout 2022 or that The Crown season 5 was your fasted binge?

Officially in 2022, Netflix once again doesn’t currently provide any way to recap what you’ve watched over the past year. Despite the streamer often being quick to develop new ideas in the app, such as the quick laughs feature or the breakneck speed it implemented an ad tier in 2022, a wrapped feature has never come.

There are some alternatives for Netflix Wrapped

There are two third-party sources to get your own Netflix Wrapped.

The big one is the Chrome Extension which runs on desktop and provides you with a breakdown of your annual stats.

Per the extension page, the tool allows you to see:

Hours watched by month

Hours watched by day of week

Content rating breakdown

Genre breakdown

It was recently updated on September 7th, 2022 to allow you to see all your 2022 stats.

Kapwing was the second option to getting your own Netflix Wrapped. The video editor and digital storytelling company launched the tool in 2021 but sadly, at the time of publishing, it only currently only works for 2021 data.

It works by downloading your viewing activity into a CSV and uploading it to their site.

Sadly, it only supports 2021 data at the moment. A rep for Kapwing has informed What’s on Netflix that they “do not currently have plans to update it for 2022.”

If you want a quick hack until they launch a 2022 version, you can open your CSV up, remove all of last year’s dates and change any 2022 dates into 2021.

Would you like to see Netflix introduce a Wrapped feature? Let us know in the comments down below.