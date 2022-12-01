Dolly Parton ‘wept’ after receiving $100 million from billionaire

Dolly Parton does an incredible amount of charity work, and her workload just got a lot bigger. The country singer has opened up about a recent phone conversation she had with one of the world’s richest men: Jeff Bezos. She announced that the American owner of Amazon had gifted her a staggering amount of money to use at her discretion.

Dolly said: “I just am still praying and thinking about where it all can go. I don’t have to spend it all in one place [and I] don’t have to spend it all right now.”

The 76-year-old stressed that she would do a “lot of good” with the money, however. She said: “I can guarantee you, I’ll be able to do a lot of good for a lot of needy causes and a lot of needy good people.”

Dolly also spoke candidly about the legacy she wants to leave. She said: “I want to be remembered as a good person. If I can be, I want to be remembered as a giving person, a talented person. I just want to say that I’ve done everything I could with everything I had and tried to do as much good as I can and have as much fun as I can have for my personal self and have other people have fun at my expense. So, I just want to be remembered as a good-hearted person.”