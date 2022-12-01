DON’T MISS: Tennis State League & Basketball WA State Champs

PSA has simmered down for 2022 but don’t worry, we still have some exciting sports for you to enjoy this weekend!

It’s the third week of the Basketball WA State Champs and local WA teams will be competing over Saturday and Sunday from 6:30am. If basketball isn’t your thing, tune in to round 8 of the Tennis West State League where the women from Hensman Park TC and Greenwood TC will go head to head at 1pm.

WATCH TENNIS WEST STATE LEAGUE ROUND 8

Match begins at 1pm Saturday

HENSMAN PARK TC VS GREENWOOD TC

WATCH BASKETBALL WA STATE CHAMPS WEEK 3

SATURDAY – Matches begin 6:30am

SUNDAY – Matches begin 6:30am

WHAT IS STREAMER?

