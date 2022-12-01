Drivers urged to top up ‘vital’ car fluid ahead of winter

An expert has warned drivers that they could risk engine damage if they fail to make sure that their antifreeze levels are sufficient ahead of winter. Dorry Potter, an expert at National Scrap Car, told Express.co.uk: “A vehicle’s antifreeze/coolant level should always be at the maximum recommended level throughout the whole year.”

The expert continued: “The purpose of antifreeze and coolant is not only to stop the water in your engine’s cooling system from freezing during the winter by lowering the freezing point of the water, helping your engine block to maintain an even temperature, it is also vital for protecting your engine from corrosion, aiding heat transfer and preventing rust and scales from building up.

“Water expands when it freezes, so without antifreeze to prevent this from happening, you could cause damage to your car’s radiator and other pricey and essential engine components such as the head gasket.”

Ashley Johnson, Sales Manager at Parkland Motors, echoed Mr Potter’s claims saying that topping up with antifreeze is vital ahead of winter.

He added that there are several car maintenance checks that motorists should carry out ahead of winter.

