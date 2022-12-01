Eddie Jones: ‘Sad’ Sir Clive Woodward hasn’t a lot to do with his







England’s Eddie Jones has hit back at Sir Clive Woodward, saying he feels sad for him and quipping: ‘He hasn’t a lot to do’

Eddie Jones has hit back at “sad” critic Sir Clive Woodward and insisted he will leave England “in good shape” when he eventually departs.

Jones is under pressure after he watched his side conclude a dismal Autumn Nations series with a 27-13 loss to South Africa, who were without their European-based players but still inflicted a sixth defeat of 2022 on their hosts at Twickenham.

It completed the nation’s worst year since 2008 and the Rugby Football Union is now conducting a review, which will inevitably decide if Jones continues until next year’s World Cup.

Sir Clive Woodward, England’s World Cup winning coach in 2003, has been one of Jones’ fiercest critics

RFU chief Bill Sweeney admitted “results are not where we expect them to be” and Woodward, the man in charge for England’s solitary World Cup win 19 years ago, was yet again fierce in his criticism of Jones on Sunday.

He labelled rugby in England as a “shambles,” insisting the weekend defeat was “one of the most depressing games I’ve seen at HQ.”

Woodward went further on Monday, stating Jones should be sacked as England head coach if they lose their next Test vs Scotland, after the “worst week in English rugby history.”

“I feel sad for him [Woodward]. If that is the best thing he has to do in his life, then he hasn’t a lot to do,” Jones, who had already agreed to step down after the 2023 World Cup in France, told Men’s Health UK.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England captain Chris Robshaw has backed Jones to remain in charge Former England captain Chris Robshaw has backed Jones to remain in charge

“I’m 62 now and I think in pure coaching terms I am coaching better than I ever have. Results aren’t always perfect, but I’m happy with how I have been coaching.

“After this, I want to do something really meaningful. I’ve enjoyed England a lot, it was a bit of a rescue job at the start, now rebuilding, and I am confident I will leave things in good shape.”

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jones told media post-defeat to South Africa he feels his squad is making progress as they head into a World Cup year Jones told media post-defeat to South Africa he feels his squad is making progress as they head into a World Cup year

England were booed off at Twickenham after defeat to the Springboks, which meant their record for 2022 finished at five wins, one draw and six losses.

Scotland, Ireland, France, Australia, Argentina and South Africa have all beaten the World Cup runners-up during the past 12 months but Jones believes they can still be a force at next year’s tournament.

Jones’ England lost to Argentina and South Africa this autumn and drew with New Zealand, beating only Japan

Currently the fifth favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Cup, England will avoid the frontrunners until the semi-final stage with one of Australia, Wales or Fiji a probable last-eight opponent in France.

Jones added: “If this was the Cheltenham Gold Cup, there’s a pack of four out front – France, Ireland, South Africa, New Zealand – and we are fifth, right behind them, right on the rails.

“A good position, provided we keep improving. Australia are there or thereabouts with us. It’s going to be the closest World Cup ever. France and Ireland are the in-form teams right now, but things will change.”