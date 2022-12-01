Elden Ring: Where To Get The Shield Of The Guilty

With so many shields to choose from in Elden Ring, it can often be difficult to decide which one fits your build the best. But if your main goal is to look cool, the Shield of the Guilty has you covered. In this brief guide, we’ll tell you how you can score it during your playthrough of the game.
The Shield of the Guilty explained
The Shield of the Guilty is a small shield that requires 8 Strength to wield. It makes a poor choice for protection, but you can use it to parry or toss an Ash of War on it to give you some useful skills. Thanks to its briars, it even makes a decent attacking shield.