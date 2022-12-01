Ellie Goulding flashes flesh in daring cut-out dress for Royal

The Love Me Like You Do singer led a list of celebrities and royalty down the red carpet on Thursday evening.

Ellie Goulding, 35, attended the 2022 Royal Variety Performance, hosted by Alan Carr.

The singer dressed to the nines for the event, in a sleek black Michael Kors dress with stylish cutouts and statement silver jewellery.

She also officially debuted her new look, as the starlet who was largely known for iconic golden hair appeared as a brunette.

The Royal Variety Performance will be shown on ITV on December 20th at 8pm.