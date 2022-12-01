Elvis Presley plotted revenge on Priscilla Presley using Linda





Elvis Presley first met Linda Thompson in July 1972, and before long, they began a passionate, loving relationship. A month later, Elvis’ divorce from Priscilla Presley was finalised on August 15, 1972. The couple had been separated for just over a year, but the King of Rock and Roll was not yet over the emotional pain he endured when he found out that Priscilla had cheated on him.

In the early 1970s Priscilla and Elvis became very involved in martial arts. Their instructor, Mike Stone, became a large part of their lives, but Priscilla took things to the next step. She confessed in her memoir: “Mike exuded confidence and style, as well as a good deal of personal charm and wit. A deep friendship would develop. I was confronted with the harsh realization that living the way I had for so long was very unnatural and detrimental to my well-being. My relationship with Mike had now developed into an affair.” Shortly thereafter, Priscilla realised her relationship with Elvis was over. She told him she was leaving, and the long road to their divorce began. However, once Elvis met Linda, he knew he had a great way of getting revenge on his adulterous ex-wife. Linda recently revealed that, as she spent more time with Elvis, she saw how he really felt about Priscilla’s affair.

Elvis and Priscilla worked hard to cultivate a strong co-parenting relationship for the benefit of Lisa Marie Presley, so they saw a lot of one another. Linda also confessed that she and Priscilla have found themselves on good terms as the years have gone by. She said: “I’m pleased she saved [Elvis’ home] Graceland for the fans.” She said of their relationship: “We are not enemies or friends, but always cordial when we meet. Lisa [Marie] and I have stayed in touch off and on over the years.” Despite how friendly Linda and Priscilla became, she noted that the recently released biopic, Elvis, by Baz Luhrmann, was incorrect for portraying Priscilla as his saviour. Linda complained: “Every time Elvis was hospitalised, I’d share his room. The film showed his ex-wife, Priscilla, at his bedside. She never even visited him, let alone stayed. Those last years, I saved his life about ten to 12 times.”

Linda even recalled one dramatic instance that saw him almost drowning in his own dinner. She said: "Once he fell asleep after taking a sleeping tablet and went head first into a bowl of chicken soup. I pulled him out as he would have choked to death." She added: "There were other occasions, but I'll take them to my grave." Elvis and Linda eventually split up in December 1976, after she couldn't handle him being unfaithful anymore.