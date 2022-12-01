England hero Harry Maguire ridiculed during Parliament of Ghana

In mind-blowing fashion, one of England’s standout performers at the World Cup – Harry Maguire – has been ridiculed inside the Parliament of Ghana during crazy viral footage that has surfaced online. Ghana are facing one of the biggest games in their history in Group H on Friday when they plot World Cup revenge on Uruguay following their heartbreaking quarter-final defeat in South Africa in 2010.

Luis Suarez was red-carded after handling the ball off the line before former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan fired the resulting penalty against the bar and over in the last kick of the game as the South Americans reached the semi-finals.

But surprisingly it wasn’t Ghana’s crunch clash with Uruguay on the lips of Ghanaian politician Isaac Adongo as he delivered a rousing, football-related speech inside parliament.

Adongo, who was standing and addressing the entire room, instead compared Ghana’s vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia to England and Manchester United defender Maguire by claiming he likes to score own goals.

“But there is a player like you in the United Kingdom in England called Maguire that is playing for Manchester United,” Adongo could be heard saying during the clip.

