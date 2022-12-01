England produce record-breaking display of batting on day one of

England produced a record-breaking display of batting on day one of the first Test against Pakistan as their ‘Bazball’ brand of cricket blossomed on its opening overseas outing.

England became the first side to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test as centuries from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook powered the tourists to an astonishing 506-4 in Rawalpindi.

Crawley (122 off 111) completed an 86-ball hundred, the fastest by an England opener in Test cricket, while opening partner Ben Duckett (107 off 110) notched a maiden ton from 105 in his first red-ball appearance for his country since 2016 as the pair put on 233 for the first wicket on a placid pitch after skipper Ben Stokes elected to bat.

Pope (108 off 104) then reached three figures from 90 deliveries in the evening session before Brook (101no off 81) raced to a first Test century from 80 as the gloom began to descend, having pounded Pakistan spinner Saud Shakeel for six fours in an over a short while earlier.

At that point, Brook was on 84 from 62 balls and within sight of the fastest Test hundred by an Englishman but that remains Gilbert Jessop’s 76-ball effort against Australia at The Kia Oval in 1902.

England did, though, canter past the most number of runs previously scored on a Test-match day in Pakistan – 417 – with the run rate across the 75 overs bowled a staggering 6.74.

More to follow.