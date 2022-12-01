England star Jack Grealish breaks silence on Miguel Almiron jibe

Jack Grealish has finally opened up on his Miguel Almiron jibe, with the Manchester City star using the World Cup stage to finally set the record straight.

In an open and honest meeting with the written media in the heart of England’s training camp in Al Wakrah, Grealish has finally made an attempt to set the record straight over the ill-judged comments he made during Manchester City’s title celebrations.

The £100m playmaker was asked by Bernardo Silva on camera as they partied on an open-top bus parade what the secret was to City’s final-day win over Aston Villa. Grealish replied that the first secret was to take of Riyad Mahrez because “he was playing like Miguel Almiron”.

The Newcastle player had had a difficult season in the Premier League, although this campaign he has scored eight times as Newcastle have climbed into the top three in the table. Almiron was recently asked about the comments, but as the Three Lions prepare to face Senegal on Sunday, it was the first time Grealish had gone public on his comments in over six months.

MUST READ: Senegal face World Cup penalty as FIFA launch investigation ahead of England clash