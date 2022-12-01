Enterprise Cayman offers Web3 education

Blockchain technology is unlocking new applications, such as cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and other digital representations of value.

Collectively, these projects are said to be defining the next phase of the internet, known as Web3.

“As Cayman’s Web3 ecosystem continues to thrive and as interest from the wider community grows, we felt it was important to offer expert, hands-on Web3 education delivered on-island,” said Charlie Kirkconnell, CEO of Cayman Enterprise City and director at CEC’s Enterprise Cayman non-profit organisation initiative.