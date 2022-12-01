Environment and Culture Ministers visit Darb Al Saai

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani and Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani with other officials during their visit to Darb Al Saai yesterday.

Doha: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani accompanied by Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani yesterday visited Darb Al Saai, the venue of Qatar National Day celebrations in Umm Salal.

The Minister of Culture is also Head of the Organising Committee of QND celebrations which is being held under a slogan “Our Unity Source of Our Strength”.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change during his visit to Al Rawda pavilion of the Ministry was briefed about the events and activities which are being held to educate visitors of all age groups the importance of environmental protection and key services provided by the Ministry.

Al Rawdah pavilion comprises different sections. The land section is showcasing trees and plants. There are other many sections for Arabian Oryx, Reem gazelle, Ostrich, Houbara Bustard and rabbits.

The sections were named after local areas – Al Salimi Farm Area, Reem Reserve Area, Al Ariq Area, Rawdat Al Maida Area.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change lauded the event and activities of Darb Al Saai which is being held under the slogan ‘Our Unity Source of Our Strength’.

The Minister also praised the members of Organising Committee of QND 2022 Celebrations for their efforts and making fantastic arrangements demonstrating several aspects, including history, heritage and Qatari values for visitors. They activities have especial value for this year because of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.