EV maker Fisker faces liquidity questions after short seller

Henrik Fisker stands with the Fisker Ocean electric vehicle after it was unveiled at the Manhattan Beach Pier ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobilityLA on November 16, 2021 in Manhattan Beach, California.

Electric vehicle startup Fisker is facing new liquidity questions after a short seller’s report Thursday claimed the company’s funds are “tied up.”

Fisker says it has plenty of cash, about $824 million as of Sept. 30. But undisclosed legal restrictions could mean the EV startup can’t access much of that cash hoard, forcing it to issue new stock to raise funds, short seller Fuzzy Panda Research wrote in the report.

Shares of Fisker fell about 5% following the report’s release on Thursday.

According to the report, much of Fisker’s cash balance is tied up via bank guarantees on behalf of Magna International , the auto parts giant that began building Fisker’s Ocean SUV under contract last month. The report also alleges the design of the Ocean is based on that of an electric SUV that Magna designed with a Chinese automaker, with at least 80% of parts carried over. The report cites unidentified former employees of Fisker and Magna as its sources.

Fisker strongly denied the report’s key allegations.

“Fisker Inc. does not have a bank guarantee with Magna, and Fisker owns the intellectual property for the Fisker Ocean platform,” the automaker said in a statement after the U.S. markets closed on Thursday. “The Ocean platform does not have 80 percent carryover parts from any other platform.”

Fisker said it has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Fuzzy Panda, and that it will “take immediate and aggressive action” to address the short seller’s “false and misleading claims.”