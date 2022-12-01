Event: Couple’s Ministry – Tips To Heal Your Relationship From





End the year by letting go of past hurts in your relationship.

Are you a historian who reinjures your relationship by bringing up past hurts? “Ever caught yourself saying,” You always do this” or that?

Join the Couple Series on December 3, 2022, at 6 pm, 1314 Henderson Hwy to ring out old hurts and get ready for a fresh relationship that starts in 2023.

Join other Christian couples who are eagerly seeking God’s healing in their relationships through work and prayer for changed attitudes and faith.

Facilitated by: Joyce Odidison, Conflict Analyst, Master Coach, and Training Practitioner, she leads exercises to help you create a structure to take the actions you desire to start the healing process in your relationship.

Prayers by: Pastor Recardo Mena of the Henderson Hwy SDA Church

Get ready to claim the gift of a healthy relationship in 2023 and receive the plans God has for you and your partner. Enjoy the couple games and make new friends to help on your relationship healing journey.

Register Now space is limited!

Our January Couple Topic: Steps to Start Over – New Year New You in Your Relationship

Call 204 334-4782

https://hendersonhwysda.ca/