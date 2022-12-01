Fergie divides fans with unique footwear – ‘not okay for adults’





Sarah was pictured yesterday, November 30, discussing and promoting her new book in Budapest. The book, Her Heart for a Compass, has been translated into various languages, including Hungarian.

For her Hungarian book promotion talk yesterday, Sarah opted for a green blazer with a red lining and gold buttons. It also had gold embroidered on the sleeves. Underneath, it seemed that the Duchess was wearing a black dress or a black top with a matching black skirt. The blazer was from The Extreme Collection, a Madrid-based brand, and called the Ashton Embroidered Single-Breasted Crepe Blazer. The piece is currently available to buy on fashion website Wolf & Badger, costing £698. READ MORE: Princess Charlene & Prince Albert’s body language analysed – timeline

The description given by the label of the jacket read: “We create limited editions of blazers and jackets produced here in Spain. Garments thought to pass from generation to generation. “Our craftsmen understand these values and help us bring sublime fabrics to life, creating high quality garments that are unique and durable. We set trends without following trends. We make brave tailoring.” It added: “The Extreme Collection is a premium Spanish fashion house based in Madrid, best known for its iconic military jackets. With a long tradition in male tailoring, the label decided in 1990 to switch the established roles, giving shape to the empowered classy woman. “All our garments are 100 percent produced in Spain in our Warehouse in Toledo, making our production and creation of our collection easier to keep ethical and sustainable. Our blazers, coats and knitwear stand out with their nobles fabrics, sophisticated handmaid details (Swarovski, golden embroidering, unique editions buttons) and perfect tailoring. Each item is produced in limited edition, which makes each garment almost unique. Our mission is to make women feel more confident and shine with their own light while wearing our jackets.” DON’T MISS:

Sarah completed the look with a pair of black sheer tights and unique shoes. The Duchess’ shoes stood out the most: they featured cat ears, eyes, noses, and whiskers, on a black, velvet background. They also had a chunky white sole. The shoes were the Cool Cats Velvet Slip-On Trainers by Charlotte Olympia. They are currently sold out, but were retailing on Selfridges for $235, or £192. Selfridges stated: “Charlotte Olympia’s beloved Cool Cats trainers are a must for any feline lover. Offered in plush velvet, the label’s classic kitty face embroidery adds a playful touch to casual looks.” READ MORE: Zara and Mike’s hotel costs £256 – not as pricey as Kate & William’s

Sarah’s red locks were down in loose waves over her shoulders, and she accessorised with a thin headband. She also wore a poppy badge on her jacket’s lapel, and a gold chain hung around her neck. The chain seemed to have a coin-shaped pendant. The Duchess also had a selection of bracelets on her wrist, and she wore small earrings. Her make-up was minimal, except for the heavy black eyeliner and a few lashings of mascara.

Royal fans were quick to comment on Sarah’s look, with most admiring the bold jacket and unique shoes. Instagram user @luxmeagainpreloved wrote: “Another military jacket but blazer this time. True to her style. And some of her favourite footwear. She’s looking very good.” Emma Hurley commented: “I like this one! Great for her colouring. I also like the shoes.” User @birdnerd327 disagreed – they were not a fan of the shoes. They said: “Green is clearly her colour and I prefer this blazer to her military style ones she wore to every outing last year. I don’t love the shoes with this outfit but I’m going to say this is a win for Sarah despite them.” Rachel Hannam agreed with @birdnerd327. She wrote: “Lovely jacket. But why the awful shoes?” Martina Schippers added: “Love the jacket. Really nice. But those shoes are okay for a four-year-old, but not an adult.”