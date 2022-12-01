“Followed the path of a goat” – Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena

Novak Djokovic is staying fit and healthy during the off-season even as he has taken a short break from tennis after an intense end to his 2022 season. The Serb was joined by his wife Jelena, his brother Marko, and fellow tennis player Carlos Gomez-Herrera, as they hiked to the peak of the La Concha mountains in Malaga, Spain.

Jelena made a cheeky reference to the Serbian tennis great’s place in the ‘GOAT debate’, posting pictures of him as well as a ‘goat’ they spotted on their way to the summit, and said she “followed the path of a goat.”

The couple prides themselves on staying fit and participating in fitness activities, and they completed “another summit” this week.

“Another summit. Ps. We followed the path of a goat,” Jelena wrote on Instagram.

Jelena also posted a video of the challenging hiking expedition completed by the quartet of herself, Novak and Marko Djokovic, and Gomez-Herrera, in Malaga. The Serbian tennis great could be seen effortlessly climbing rocks in the said video.

“Boys…. This was quite a hike. From freezing to melting, from bottom to the top and back down again… and we made it. La Concha summit!” she wrote in another social media post.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion and his family are known to spend a lot of time during the year in Marbella city of Malaga province, where they own a family home. Last week, he attended the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga along with his eight-year-old son Stefan, as the father-son duo saw Team Canada win their maiden Davis Cup title.

