Forever 21 Launches the World’s First Metaverse-Tested Fashion

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, leading fashion retailer Forever 21 is celebrating its one year “Meta-versary” by launching its first-ever metaverse-inspired fashion collection. The F21 Metaverse Collection, resulting from the brand’s success in virtual product testing, is now available in-stores and on Forever21.com. The collection features hoodies and t-shirts, designed with elements from the brand’s virtual offerings and includes the real-life version of the fan-favorite Forever Beanie, the #1 selling item in Forever 21 Shop City on Roblox. In addition, for the first time ever Forever 21 Shop City will offer a limited-edition tradeable Roblox accessory collection, with one new item available each day for just 6 hours starting December 5th through December 9th.

Winnie Park, Forever 21 CEO, said, “Our initial goal with Forever 21 Shop City was to expand how we engage with our customers and make our products accessible to all. With the success of the virtual Forever Beanie in our Roblox store, we are thrilled to bring this beloved product and the entire F21 Metaverse Collection to life.”

Utilizing Roblox as testing ground, Forever 21 has proven that there is appetite for its offerings within and beyond social games. Roblox’s own research from the ‘2022 Metaverse Fashion Trend Report’ offers further evidence with 70% of Gen Z users saying they borrow ideas from their physical selves for their avatars. Forever 21 is currently working on ways to connect virtual and physical items through “phygital” experiences. This limited edition F21 Metaverse Collection will be available in-stores and on www.forever21.com, with products starting at $14.99. Forever 21’s virtual store on Roblox features head-to-toe looks for anyone, with products ranging from apparel, accessories, shoes, costumes and much more.

“Since its launch on Roblox last year, Forever 21 has pushed boundaries, becoming the first and largest retailer to make on-trend virtual fashion accessible. Today’s launch showcases how Forever 21, in partnership with VBG, has created an entirely new way to innovate, design and retail fashion globally,” said Justin W. Hochberg, Virtual Brand Group’s CEO. “Roblox is a phenomenal platform, and I can’t wait to reveal the next exciting experience that consumers can expect from Shop City.”

Forever 21 is a fashion industry leader making the latest trends accessible to all while inspiring unique style and confidence. With a renewed focus on the customer experience, the brand offers high style designs and fashion basics with compelling values and a dynamic store environment. While driving innovation across e-commerce and digital to expand access and convenience, the brand continues to strengthen its positioning as today’s preferred destination for the fashionable consumer. Forever 21 is located in more than 572 locations globally and online. For more information visit Forever21.com.

The Virtual Brand Group (VBG) is an award-winning metaverse pioneer transforming businesses by strategizing, building, and operating brands in virtual worlds. VBG works in partnership with global intellectual property across entertainment, fashion, retail, lifestyle, and beauty to deliver immersive experiences, social games, digital marketing campaigns, virtual fashion, and next-level token reward programs.

The company won Licensing International’s “Best Digital Licensed Product” for its work building Forever21’s Shop City into the #1 retailer on Roblox (the first-ever metaverse winner). VBG was recently credited with making Forever 21 one of the “top 10 metaverse companies for 2023.” Additionally, the company has been featured in over 200 top-tier media outlets for its work with other brands, including Barbie, for which it designed the iconic character’s first-ever virtual fashion line and putting “The Voice” singing competition – airing in 145 territories – into the metaverse for the first time securing record-breaking numbers. VBG is credited with developing “Infinite Loop Marketing,™” the first-ever avatar-to-ecommerce program where items can be sold simultaneously in the metaverse and real life.

#GetMetaversed on Twitter and LinkedIn. For more, visit virtualbrandgroup.com.