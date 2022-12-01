Free Play Days – Battlefield 2042, Batora: Lost Haven, and

Fight all the good fights this weekend during Free Play Days. Battlefield 2042 and Batora: Lost Haven are available this weekend for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from Thursday, December 1 at 12:01 a.m. PT until Sunday, December 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Rainbow Six Siege is available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members until Thursday, December 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

How to Start Playing

Find and install the games on each of the individual game details page on Xbox.com. Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Keep the Fun Going

Purchase the game and other editions at a limited time discount and continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event! Please note that discounts and percentages may vary by title and region.

Game Details

Battlefield 2042

Batora: Lost Haven

Rainbow Six Siege

Battlefied 2042

Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. In a near-future world transformed by disorder, adapt and overcome dynamically-changing battlegrounds with the help of your squad and a cutting-edge arsenal.

Batora: Lost Haven

Most of Earth is destroyed and it’s up to a young girl, Avril, to bring it back to its glory. Travel the universe to strange and fantastical planets in a game that combines features of a hack & slash and a twin-stick shooter across a story-driven action RPG. The lines between good and evil can be blurry and every choice you make will have consequences that change your path forward. Battle aliens, solve puzzles, and develop and harness the dual powers given to you by the Sun and Moon. What boundaries will you cross to save your home?

Rainbow Six Siege

Start your Rainbow Six Siege journey during the Free Play Days from December 1 to December 8, 2022. This is a great opportunity for new players to try the full game for free during a limited time, including all maps and modes, and engage in an elite, realistic, tactical team-based shooter where superior planning and execution triumphs. Features 5v5 attack vs. defense gameplay with intense close-quarter combat and destructible environments. If you like the game, Rainbow Six Siege is available at up to 70% off for a limited time! All your progress and Operators will carry over if you decide to upgrade to the full game.

Don’t miss out on this exciting Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member! Learn more about Free Play Days here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire to find out about future Free Play Days and all the latest Xbox gaming news.