Freeview offers you a 4K TV for free as it announces major

Fancy a new TV for free? That’s exactly what Freeview is offering its millions of users to celebrate turning 20. This free-to-view platform is now two decades old and the major milestone is being honoured with a huge giveaway.
20 lucky Freeview users will be treated to giant television by simply following the official Instagram page – @freeviewtv – and guessing an iconic TV show from a short clip being shown on the social media network.
Those who guess things correctly will then be entered into the prize draw with one lucky person picked at random every day for the next 20 days.
The gifts begin today, December 1, and will run until December 19 so there are plenty of chances of getting that shiny new gogglebox.
Anyone trying their luck on December 20 will also be in with the chance of bagging a gift worth £1,000 which includes that 50-inch telly plus some added goodies.
For those not aware, Freeview officially launched all the way back in 2002 with this service now one of the most popular in the UK. That’s mainly due to offering over 70 channels without users needing to sign up for a monthly subscription or having a dish stuck on the side of their home.
The platform now boasts some 11 million active users with many not only tuning into live telly but also on catch-up services via Freeview Play.
This online service arrived in 2015 and includes content from broadcasters such as the BBC, ITV and Channel 4. In fact, the platform now offers access to over 40,000 hours worth of content and over 700 boxsets.
Freeview Play continues to be updated and recently added the PBS America Player plus improved discovery features such as genre recommendations which make it easier to find the shows you want to watch.
Explaining more about the free giveaway promotion, Freeview said: “Freeview is turning 20 – and to celebrate two decades of incredible drama, comedy, documentaries, and more, the company is launching an epic TV giveaway that will see in 20 days of fantastic festive freebies in December.
“Starting Thursday 1st December, Freeview will be giving its Instagram followers the chance to win a 50-inch 4K QLED TV every day until 19 December, as well as a final ‘ultimate night in’ prize worth £1,000 including a 50-inch 4K Freeview TV on Tuesday 20th December.”
Along with that free telly, there’s more good news for users. The BBC has just confirmed that its local news services are finally switching over to full High Definition.
Currently, there’s no way to view local news in pin-sharp quality with users having to switch over to Standard Definition (SD) channels to see what’s happening in their area.
It’s long been a frustration for UK homes but things are about to change with the BBC confirming that everything will get the full High Definition treatment early next year.
The corporation says that it aims to roll out BBC One HD in England for Freeview, Sky, YouView and Freesat viewers by April 2023
