Freeview offers you a 4K TV for free as it announces major

Fancy a new TV for free? That’s exactly what Freeview is offering its millions of users to celebrate turning 20. This free-to-view platform is now two decades old and the major milestone is being honoured with a huge giveaway.

20 lucky Freeview users will be treated to giant television by simply following the official Instagram page – @freeviewtv – and guessing an iconic TV show from a short clip being shown on the social media network.

Those who guess things correctly will then be entered into the prize draw with one lucky person picked at random every day for the next 20 days.

The gifts begin today, December 1, and will run until December 19 so there are plenty of chances of getting that shiny new gogglebox.

Anyone trying their luck on December 20 will also be in with the chance of bagging a gift worth £1,000 which includes that 50-inch telly plus some added goodies.

For those not aware, Freeview officially launched all the way back in 2002 with this service now one of the most popular in the UK. That’s mainly due to offering over 70 channels without users needing to sign up for a monthly subscription or having a dish stuck on the side of their home.

