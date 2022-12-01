Fury makes odd ‘masturbation’ tactic confession ahead of Chisora

Tyson Fury says that he has been abstaining from masturbation in the lead-up to his fight against Derek Chisora on December 3. The Gypsy King previously admitted to masturbating between five and seven times a day to keep the testosterone pumping while in camp but is now trying the reverse.
Mike Tyson, the man Fury is named after, abstained from extra-curricular activities for five years during the early portions of his career. While Muhammad Ali refrained from sex for periods of up to a year as he feared it would negatively affect his performance in the ring.
Now, Fury is trying out the same tactic as he prepares to box Chisora for a third time this weekend. Speaking to Barstool Sports, he said: “You know how I used to masturbate seven times a day to give me power? This time I’m celibate.
“I’m celibate for five weeks so far and it will be seven weeks to the fight. I’m going along with a new method, trying something out. I’m going in there with a loaded gun. Somebody is getting in some severe trouble and I’m gonna be testosteroned out of my head completely. Seven weeks’ worth of test, come on!”
“I’m doing a lot of things I didn’t before. I’m eating five to six meals a day, drinking eight litres of water. If it’s gonna give me an edge, I’m willing to try it. I’m masturbating seven times a day to keep my testosterone pumping,” said Fury at a pre-fight media event.
Before quoting lines from the 2004 hit song by Danzel, titled Pump It Up, adding: “Pump it, pump it, pump it, pump it up! Dontcha know! I gotta to keep active and the testosterone flowing for the fight. Don’t want the levels to go down.”
