Future of Firefly Lane on Netflix announced

Discussing her thoughts for the series one ending of Firefly Lane, creator Maggie Friedman told Entertainment Tonight:

“I knew that Tully and Kate were going to be estranged at the end of the season, but I didn’t know how I was going to dramatise that.

“I knew we were working towards that signpost because I felt like a good cliffhanger for season one is: ‘Oh my God, wait, these “Firefly Lane girls forever” are suddenly not? What happened?’

“I wanted to leave the audience with some big questions.”

Firefly Lane season 2 premieres on Friday, December 2, on Netflix.