Getting cooking timings right is most stressful part of Christmas

Worrying someone might say something controversial at the dinner table is a pinch point for exactly one in five.

And for 19 percent, the annual grilling by relatives about their love lives makes them fret.

But for some, the prime moment of festive anguish comes when the Christmas Eve hangover reaches its peak.

Despite this, the research, commissioned by i heart Wines, also found it is just after 9:30am when revellers will pop the cork on their first glass of bubbles, or pour themselves a glass of wine on the big day – as 62 percent admit normal food and drink rules fall by the wayside.

And despite the average Christmas Day prep starting 14 days in advance, it takes only until 10:02am for many of these best-laid plans to have gone out the window.

The wine brand has also created a head-scratching puzzle, which challenges readers to find their favourite tipples among a scene of Christmas chaos.

Dani Buckley, from the wine brand, said: “Putting on the “perfect” Christmas can be incredibly stressful – so why not just embrace the chaos?

“Some of the best and funniest Christmas memories are made when things start to go awry – from that one member of the family who has too much too soon, to someone mentioning Santa might be somewhat of a fabrication.

“That’s why it is so important everyone remembers this Christmas to not fret over the imperfections, and just enjoy their unique – or totally wacky – festive traditions to the fullest.”