Gladys Marie Clark, 83, of Eastview, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

She was a Hardin County native, formerly worked at E’town Sportswear and was a member of Critters Homemakers Club and Red Hat Society.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63½ years, Brother John R. Clark in 2021; her parents, Wes Lee and Gracie Sadler Daugherty; and a sister, Daisy Clark.

Survivors include a son, Stephen Clark of Eastview; her daughter-in-law, whom she thought of as a daughter, Theresa Clark of Elizabethtown; a sister, Dorothy Conder of Eastview; two brothers, John Daugherty of Radcliff and Ronnie Daugherty of Louisville; a grandchild, Jamie (Robert) Grissom of Conyers, Georgia; a stepgrandchild, Bryan Clark of Elizabethtown; and four great-grandchildren, Katlyn, Allyson, Robert Jr. and Ian Grissom.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Kasper Underwood officiating. Burial follows in Pole Bridge Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. today and continues at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.