Harry and Meghan’s Netflix offers glimpse inside £12m home





Netflix has released a preview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated docu-series shortly after the Duke of Sussex’s brother and sister-in-law arrived in the US. The streaming giant published a teaser-trailer of the series that will look into “the other side” of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship.

There will be six episodes in the series, which will be available from December 8. In the teaser clip, viewers gain an insight into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Montecito home, to which they moved shortly after renouncing royal duties in 2020. Their home, worth an estimated £12million, has been the Sussexes’ base since June 2020. In a recent interview, Meghan described a feeling of “joy” and experiencing “calm” when she enters their home.

The new clip also features a montage of previously-unseen black and white photographs of the couple through their relationship. In a voice-over, Prince Harry can be heard saying that “no one sees what’s happening behind closed doors”, before the camera focuses on him sitting at the couple’s California home. Addressing the camera, he adds: “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.” Before the end of the clip, Meghan can be seen questioning the audience: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” READ MORE: ‘Loneliest Princess’ faces heartbreaking choice as royal crisis looms

It also comes a month ahead of the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare”, in early January. The release of the trailer coincides with the first full day of Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales’s trip to Boston.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in the US for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards, but it is understood they are not planning on meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their trip across the pond. Meghan and Harry will receive an award from the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation in New York on December 6.