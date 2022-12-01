Heavy Backlash From Call of Duty League Fans Brings Back Snipers

When it comes to a franchise like Call of Duty, the fans are the real stars no matter what. Their massive impact was felt recently as the ban on snipers from the upcoming CDL Major 1 Qualifiers was lifted within hours after it was first imposed by some pros GA-ing snipers.

Yes, that’s exactly what transpired within the time frame of 24 hours, resulting in surprising outcomes to say the least. Simply put, Call of Duty League will see the presence of snipers next month and it has been confirmed.

Call of Duty League snipers are not going anywhere

On Saturday, pros like Bance and FaZe Clan’s Slasher tweeted out their opinions regarding snipers in CDL. By what they wrote, it was quite clear that they didn’t want them in the competitive league. Few other pros also agreed with them and they all reportedly banned the use of snipers from this year’s upcoming Major 1 Qualifiers in the ongoing season of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II.

However, there were other prominent names from the competitive gaming space who didn’t agree on the pros’ opinions. They slammed this ban and tried to explain that it will ruin the fun of watching amazing gameplay for which CDL is generally known among the viewers.

Well now, it seems like the situation has changed completely. Because the ban imposed on the snipers in CDL has been overturned within hours. Streamer Jake Lucky took to Twitter while informing about this major update. He also mentioned that it’s the result of a heavy backlash from fans who were against the ban on snipers in the upcoming Call of Duty League matches.

Meanwhile the fans themselves seemed quite impressed as their efforts paid off eventually. Most of them criticized the competitive players who tried to keep away the snipers using GA. Have a look at the best reactions from Twitter below:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is now available across the globe. Speaking of its first CDL season, it will begin from December 2nd, with the Major 1 Qualifiers. What are your thoughts on the entire situation that changed drastically within a single day? Also, do you support the idea of having no snipers in competitive matches? Let us know in the comments down below.

