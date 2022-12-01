Here’s Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of “Welcome To Chippendales”

🚨Warning: spoilers ahead!🚨
On Nov. 22, Hulu began airing the miniseries Welcome to Chippendales, which chronicles the fascinating true story of how Somen “Steve” Banerjee founded the Chippendales male strip show before a shocking fall from grace.
Kumail Nanjiani gives a strong performance starring as Steve in the jaw-dropping true crime miniseries. Here is where you may have seen him and his Welcome to Chippendales cast mates before their roles in the show.
