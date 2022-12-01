Holiday Gifting Offer

Seasons Greetings! It is officially the start of the festive season and naturally, all minds turn to gifting. But don’t panic, not only is Genesis here to help with gift ideas for all tastes, we also have a very special gifting offer.

This December, when you purchase any eligible limited edition*, we are also including a free copy of one of three bookstore editions by Chrissie Hynde, Eric Clapton, and Ringo Starr. We hope you’ll enjoy your book of choice, whether for yourself or as a gift for a friend or family member this holiday season.

Order any eligible limited edition online and, when you check out, choose one of these three bookstore editions, included free with your purchase (offer available while stocks last):

For the Art Lover: Chrissie Hynde – Adding The Blue

For the Guitar Aficionado: Eric Clapton – Six-String Stories

For the Beatles Fan: Ringo Starr – Another Day in the Life

To take advantage of this offer, simply add your limited edition to your shopping basket as usual. Then make your choice of free bookstore edition from the dropdown list and it will automatically be added as a complimentary title to your basket.

Happy Shopping!

Very best wishes from all at Genesis

*Please note that this offer is available on limited editions that are now in stock and ready to ship. See below for your region’s last order date to ensure delivery in time for Christmas.

Please see below the books that apply for this special Holiday offer:

A Day In The Life Michael Ward £595 A Guide to the Labyrinth Jim Morrison £425 Adding The Blue Chrissie Hynde £285 BIG: Beatles In Germany Tony Sheridan, Günter Zint £265 Blinds & Shutters Michael Cooper FROM £225 Cat Stevens: Back Beyond Yusuf / Cat Stevens £345 Collage Sir Jackie Stewart £295 Elvis & the Birth of Rock Lew Allen & Mike McCartney FROM £255 Faces, 1969-75 Ronnie Wood, Ian McLagan & Kenney Jones £425 From Hamburg to Hollywood Jürgen Vollmer £245 Golden Dreams Astrid Kirchherr, Max Scheler £265 Hello, Goodbye Shimpei Asai £325 I Me Mine (Publisher’s Copies) George Harrison £95 Janis Joplin: Days & Summers Janis Joplin £325 Lenny Kravitz Lenny Kravitz, David Hindley FROM £275 Love That Burns Mick Fleetwood £345 Mania Days, The Beatles 1964 US Tour Curt Gunther £265 Mike McCartney’s Early Liverpool Mike McCartney £325 Moonage Daydream David Bowie, Mick Rock £125 Now These Days Are Gone Michael Peto £295 Raga Mala Ravi Shankar £275 Sojourner Ross Halfin £155 Stuart Pauline Sutcliffe, Kay Williams £325 Sunshine Of Your Love Eric Clapton and Friends £325 That Lucky Old Sun Brian Wilson & Peter Blake £945 The Rolling Stones Set Lists Ronnie Wood FROM £395 The Traveling Wilburys £295 Thin Wild Mercury Jerry Schatzberg £295 Vogue Editor-in-Chief Alexandra Shulman and 100 Vogue Contributors £695 Whatever It Takes Tom Morello £295

What is a Bookstore Edition?

Some of our readers’ favourite Genesis books are available as bookstore editions. Designed with the same level of care as their limited edition counterparts, they are produced in a hardcover format suitable for bookstores worldwide. They are great for everyday reading.

Last Order Dates If your order is for Christmas gifting, please check our last order dates here for more details about your region.



