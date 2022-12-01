Categories
Holiday Gifting Offer

Seasons Greetings! It is officially the start of the festive season and naturally, all minds turn to gifting. But don’t panic, not only is Genesis here to help with gift ideas for all tastes, we also have a very special gifting offer.

 

This December, when you purchase any eligible limited edition*, we are also including a free copy of one of three bookstore editions by Chrissie Hynde, Eric Clapton, and Ringo Starr. We hope you’ll enjoy your book of choice, whether for yourself or as a gift for a friend or family member this holiday season. 

Order any eligible limited edition online and, when you check out, choose one of these three bookstore editions, included free with your purchase (offer available while stocks last):

For the Art Lover: Chrissie Hynde – Adding The Blue

For the Guitar Aficionado: Eric Clapton – Six-String Stories

For the Beatles Fan: Ringo Starr – Another Day in the Life

To take advantage of this offer, simply add your limited edition to your shopping basket as usual. Then make your choice of free bookstore edition from the dropdown list and it will automatically be added as a complimentary title to your basket.

 

Happy Shopping!

 

Very best wishes from all at Genesis

 

*Please note that this offer is available on limited editions that are now in stock and ready to ship. See below for your region’s last order date to ensure delivery in time for Christmas.

 

Please see below the books that apply for this special Holiday offer:

 

A Day In The Life Photographs of The Beatles by Michael Ward

A Day In The Life

Michael Ward

£595

A Guide to the Labyrinth The Collected Works of Jim Morrison

A Guide to the Labyrinth

Jim Morrison

£425

Adding The Blue

Adding The Blue

Chrissie Hynde

£285

BECK01 Hot Rods and Rock & Roll

BIG: Beatles In Germany

BIG: Beatles In Germany

Tony Sheridan, Günter Zint

£265

Blinds & Shutters Fine Art Prints & Collector's Boxed Set

Blinds & Shutters

Michael Cooper

FROM £225

Cat Stevens: Back Beyond

Cat Stevens: Back Beyond

Yusuf / Cat Stevens

£345

Collage Jackie Stewart's Grand Prix Album

Collage

Sir Jackie Stewart

£295

Elvis & the Birth of Rock The Photography of Lew Allen

Elvis & the Birth of Rock

Lew Allen & Mike McCartney

FROM £255

Faces, 1969-75

Faces, 1969-75

Ronnie Wood, Ian McLagan & Kenney Jones

£425

From Hamburg to Hollywood

From Hamburg to Hollywood

Jürgen Vollmer

£245

Golden Dreams The Beatles 'A Hard Day's Night'

Golden Dreams

Astrid Kirchherr, Max Scheler

£265

Hello, Goodbye The Beatles in Tokyo, 1966

Hello, Goodbye

Shimpei Asai

£325

I Me Mine (Publisher's Copies) The Extended Edition

I Me Mine (Publisher’s Copies)

George Harrison

£95

Janis Joplin: Days & Summers Scrapbook 1966-68

Janis Joplin: Days & Summers

Janis Joplin

£325

Lenny Kravitz The Formative Years, 1989-1993

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz, David Hindley

FROM £275

Love That Burns A Chronicle of Fleetwood Mac, Volume One: 19671974

Love That Burns

Mick Fleetwood

£345

Mania Days, The Beatles 1964 US Tour The Photographs of Curt Gunther

Mania Days, The Beatles 1964 US Tour

Curt Gunther

£265

Mike McCartney's Early Liverpool

Mike McCartney’s Early Liverpool

Mike McCartney

£325

Moonage Daydream Anniversary Edition

Moonage Daydream

David Bowie, Mick Rock

£125

Now These Days Are Gone The Beatles 'Help!'

Now These Days Are Gone

Michael Peto

£295

Raga Mala The Autobiography of Ravi Shankar

Raga Mala

Ravi Shankar

£275

Sojourner Ross Halfin Travels

Sojourner

Ross Halfin

£155

Stuart The Life & Art of Stuart Sutcliffe

Stuart

Pauline Sutcliffe, Kay Williams

£325

Sunshine Of Your Love The Crossroads Festivals 1999-2013

Sunshine Of Your Love

Eric Clapton and Friends

£325

That Lucky Old Sun The signed limited edition, a book and fine art prints set

That Lucky Old Sun

Brian Wilson & Peter Blake

£945

The Rolling Stones Set Lists

The Rolling Stones Set Lists

Ronnie Wood

FROM £395

The Traveling Wilburys The Official Signed Limited Edition Book

The Traveling Wilburys

£295

Thin Wild Mercury Touching Dylan's Edge

Thin Wild Mercury

Jerry Schatzberg

£295

Vogue Voice of a Century

Vogue

Editor-in-Chief Alexandra Shulman and 100 Vogue Contributors

£695

Whatever It Takes

Whatever It Takes

Tom Morello

£295

 

 

What is a Bookstore Edition?

 

Some of our readers’ favourite Genesis books are available as bookstore editions. Designed with the same level of care as their limited edition counterparts, they are produced in a hardcover format suitable for bookstores worldwide. They are great for everyday reading. 

 

Last Order Dates

If your order is for Christmas gifting, please check our last order dates here for more details about your region. 
 

Complimentary Book Offer: Terms & Conditions

  • The promotion will run from the 1st of December to midnight 31st of December GMT, while stocks last.
  • The offer applies to eligible in-stock books only as displayed above.
  • The free books will not be added to orders that contain prints, pre-order books or book or that are Currently Unavailable.
  • We will endeavour to dispatch all orders that are placed before the last order dates in time for Christmas.
  • The two books will be packaged and delivered together, in a single shipping. A supplementary fee will apply in some regions.

