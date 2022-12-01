Horticulture Supply Companies Boost Grower Relationship Teams

McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture are introducing a new sales management team as the next step in the ongoing expansion efforts of the two companies. This expansion is led by the hiring of Erick Harris as National Sales Manager.

Harris arrives at McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture with a deep background in driving business growth, capitalizing on new revenue potential and creating customer value through delivering service solutions. A specialist in customer relationship development, he has 30 years of professional expertise. Harris worked previously as regional sales manager and ColorLink sales manager for Ball Seed Company. Prior to that, he gained valuable experience as a national account manager for W.W. Grainger and an account manager for Philip Morris USA/Altria.

“We are very excited about the addition of Erick to lead our new sales management team,” says Nathan Lamkey, President of McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture. “His arrival will help guide our companies to deliver an even greater level of value for our trusted partners and customers.”

In his role at McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture, Harris will oversee three regional sales managers. This includes the recent promotions of Mark Feier, Eric Nyberg, and Avery Steinlage.

Having served in multiple roles since joining McHutchison in 2014, Feier was most recently nursery manager before his promotion to Regional Sales Manager. With previous oversight of nursery operations including logistics, he will continue to support nursery vendors in the Western region.

Nyberg has more than 25 years of horticultural field sales experience, with nearly 15 years as a young plant broker. He started work as one of four original salespersons for Vaughan’s Horticulture in 2013 and considers both McHutchison and Vaughan’s his family. Nyberg was a key accounts sales representative for three years prior to his promotion.

Growing up around the horticultural industry, Steinlage has more than a decade of formal brokerage experience. He enjoys building strong relationships with customers and colleagues alike while thriving in a team environment. Steinlage joined the McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture teams this past summer and will continue to service selected key accounts along with his new responsibilities.

For more details, visit www.mchutchison.com or Vaughan’s Horticulture at www.vaughans.com.

New Autonomous Robot Does the Greenhouse Scouting for You

Jiffy Sales Team Expands to Serve Growers Better

Jiffy is excited to announce the addition of new account managers to North American businesses. As Jiffy continues to expand its operations in North America, it has created these vital account manager positions to better serve Jiffy customers’ needs and meet their agronomic needs.

“I am excited to welcome three new people to the Jiffy Sales Team,” says Kent Carrell, North America Sales Manager for Jiffy Group. “Josh DeVries, Chris Wacker, and Freeman Agnew are here to help us meet the increasing and expanding demand for our horticulture solutions.”

Freeman Agnew has joined the Jiffy North America sales team as Territory Account Manager for the Southeast area of the US. In this role, he will work with customers in the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Agnew comes to Jiffy with a solid background in horticulture and plug production, with previous experience working a large wholesale grower of vegetables and annuals. He is a 2010 graduate of Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Ornamental Horticulture.

Josh DeVries has joined the Jiffy North America sales team as Territory Account Manager servicing the areas of Ontario, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Prior to joining Jiffy, he was a senior sales account manager for Sheridan Nurseries in Georgetown, Ontario, a large nursery grower and retail operation serving growers with plant material across the Ontario market and Northeast U.S.

Chris Wacker has joined the Jiffy North America sales team as Territory Account Manager in the Midwest, He started this past June and is servicing the states of North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri. Wacker is an experienced greenhouse and propagation manager and has previously worked for large nursery and perennial growers specializing in the production and propagation of woody ornamental plants. He is a 2009 graduate of the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Science in Horticulture.

Learn more at JiffyGroup.com.