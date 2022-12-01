I Think You Should Leave Season 3 Begins Production

Netflix has announced that production has begun on Season 3 of its great surreal sketch comedy show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. The streaming service shared the news with an image from the set on Twitter, which you can see below.

Season 3 was greenlit back in May, with cast member Sam Richardson sharing the news in a comment to Variety. Writing for the season back in early March. It’s not yet known how many episodes Season 3 will get, or when they will premiere.

The possibilities for Season 3 coming sooner rather than later, or at all, were somewhat uncertain when it was announced back in March that ITYSL co-creators Robinson and Zach Kanin were filming an HBO Max pilot titled Computer School. According to limited information on that possible series, that show is to focus on a high school graduate who attends the same computer class as his uncle in Michigan. Robinson was cast as the uncle, and he’s writing the show alongside Kanin. Andrew Gaynord (Haters Back Off) will direct the pilot. That show’s future is unknown as of this writing.

I Think You Should Leave Season 1 was released in April 2019 and quickly became a cult word-of-mouth hit. Robinson was previously known as an SNL writer and for the short-lived Comedy Central show Detroiters, in which he starred with Sam Richardson.