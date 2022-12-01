I’m A Celebrity fans hit out as coming out show delayed

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! fans were looking forward to hearing from the campmates about their experience on the reality series for a special reunion episode. The coming out show was scheduled to air on ITV at 9.15pm on Thursday night but dozens of fans kicked off as the show was delayed due a World Cup game.

ITV aired the Spain vs Japan football match which kicked off at 7pm and was due to finish at 9.15pm.

Japan beat Spain 2-1 and the commentary following the match continued when I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! The Coming Out Show was meant to start.

Many I’m A Celebrity fans hit out on Twitter when they realised the football had overrun, with some questioning how long they’d have to wait for their show to start.

Sam raged: “I’m a Celeb should be on, can the football get off my TV? #ImACeleb.”

More to follow…