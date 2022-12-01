I’m A Celeb’s Olivia Attwood in tears after being called ‘b****

She added that it was the first time she had been moved to tears since her premature I’m A Celebrity exit this year, after she left the jungle bubble to seek medical assistance.

Blood tests had shown that she had unusually low potassium and sodium levels, leaving medical staff fearing anaemia, and she was whisked away for further check-ups.

Devastated Olivia had been keen to continue her journey in the jungle, but owing to strict show regulations, she was sent home after just 24 hours.

An explanation released on the influencer’s Instagram account afterwards read: “To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement…. However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short.