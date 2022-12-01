Categories
In ongoing LIV Golf v. PGA Tour discovery, European Tour hopes to


The tentacles of the LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour litigation seem to have no boundaries, and now the PGA European Tour has been pulled into the arena.

The newest wrinkle to the ongoing professional golf saga comes via the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, where Magistrate Judge Laura Lothman Lambert granted the PGA European Tour’s request for an oral argument on Jan. 5, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida, to “quash” a subpoena from LIV Golf that is part of a larger discovery process in LIV Golf v. PGA Tour.



