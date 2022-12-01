Income tax – Families could be hit with 85% charge after pay

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt extended the freeze on the UK income tax allowance threshold meaning it now will remain in place until 2027/28. The Government appears to have made this decision to balance the books and recoup £55billion amid the cost of living crisis.

Families and high earners face eye-watering tax rates leaving some with just a few pounds from a £1,000 pay increase, new analysis from AJ Bell shows.

The complicated mesh of thresholds and allowances means some workers getting a £1,000 pay rise will lose almost all of it through tapered benefits or cliff-edge allowances, while those who have student loans will be hit with extra deductions on top.

In the most extreme cases some people will be left with just a few pounds from a £1,000 pay increase.

Experts have suggested people will need to divert money into their pensions to avoid a tax penalty bigger than the pay increase.

