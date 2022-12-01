“Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” Finally Has A Trailer,

Y’all, I’m not going to prance around here with my silly little jokes and memes — no, not this time. This time, I’m going to get right to it: the highly anticipated 5th installment in the Indiana Jones franchise, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, finally has its first trailer!
Clocking in at a mere one minute and 43 seconds, the teaser is positively action-packed, and gives us a glimpse of our beloved Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) back in action.
From the just title and, you know, the plots of the four other films in the franchise — it’s safe to assume Indy and company will likely be on the hunt for some ancient, historic artifact that’s entirely too powerful for humans to possess…
…and, also, they’ll be on the hunt to make me deeply emotional with more gosh darn nostalgia! I’m sorry, but hearing (and seeing) John Rhys-Davies back after all of this time? Goosebumps.
Anyway, the teaser also gives us a look at some of the new cast, which includes the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who we know will be playing Indy’s goddaughter:
And Antonio Banderas as Renaldo, who looks awfully angry and tired:
Other cast will include Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen. So, uh, yeah…this cast is going to be STACKED.
There you have it! Be sure to catch all of the action and adventure when Indy (and his iconic hat and whip) comes speeding back into theaters on June 30, 2023!
