Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Trailer Breakdown

Indiana Jones is back, and the first trailer looks exceptionally good. Harrison Ford returns as the archeologist who doesn’t mind punching the bad guys for his fifth film, and this time around, he has a few new friends. But what exactly is going on in the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

Arriving in theaters on June 30, 2023,James Mangold (Logan) will helm the project and serve as co-writer, alongside John-Henry Butterworth and Jez Butterworth.

Sharing the screen with Ford is a slew of well-known names that include Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Toby Jones (Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy), Antonio Banderas (Uncharted), and Thomas Kretschmann (King Kong).

While Steven Spielberg is not directing, he will be serving as a producer, and joining him are Simon Emanuel, Frank Marshall, and Kathleen Kennedy.

Now, going through the trailer, which clocks in at one minute and 43 seconds, there is a lot to take in, but one thing is for sure, this feels like classic Indiana Jones. So we’re taking a look to see what’s going on and what this movie is all about. Check it out below.