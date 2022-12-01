Inside the lives of the love and relationship experts on E4’s

Paul Brunson may not have been lucky in matchmaking on MAFS, but let’s give him another chance

Celebs Go Dating is back and the love gurus are ready to help these eight celebrities find the perfect relationship. Amongst the cast is Love Island winner Liam Reardon, who recently split up with fellow Islander Millie Court. Paul Brunson and Anna Williamson are the two dating experts whose patience is often tested by the celebs as they go on dates in the hopes of finding the person of their dreams.

But outside of Celebs Go Dating, the love gurus have lives and relationships of their own that fans don’t get to see, and after all it offers a judgement to see if they know exactly what they’re talking about. Fans will recognise Paul for his dating expert role on Married at First Sight UK, and given only four out of the 34 couples who have been matched on the show, fans can only hope for a better outcome on Celebs Go Dating instead.

Paul C. Brunson

Paul C. Brunson is the dating experts of all dating experts. In 2012, Paul’s fame skyrocketed after he appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s Lovetown as a co-host. Following his rise to fame he wrote the book, It’s Complicated (But It Doesn’t Have to Be): A Modern Guide to Finding and Keeping Love. Along with also starring on Married at First Sight UK as a relationship expert, Brunson has an estimated net worth of £57.6 million. I’m shook.

The 46-year-old has described himself in the past as “the world’s most influential matchmaker”. Not bragging or anything. The love guru has been married for 21 years after he met his wife at university, and they now have two sons together.

Anna Williamson

Anna Williamson is the other relationship guru on Celebs Go Dating and she has a pretty exciting yet quaint life. Williamson is an experienced counsellor and life coach and has a real passion for helping people navigate the dating world and supporting people to have healthy relationships.

Anna started out her career on children’s television shows like CITV, Nickelodeon, Channel 5 and Disney Channel. She has now gone on to host Celebs Go Dating as well as write four best-selling books surrounding dating and relationships, anxiety and mental health. Anna also co-hosts a podcast with Luisa Zissman after they met on Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit on The Side in 2016. Anna is also married, like her co-star Paul Brunson. Anna is married to Alex Di Pasquale and lives in Hertfordshire with him and their two children.

Celebs Go Dating is available to watch on E4 now. For all the latest Celebs Go Dating memes and tweets gossip and for the best memes and quizzes, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit via Instagram @annawilliamsonofficial and YouTube.