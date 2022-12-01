Is Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies on Netflix?

One of the latest docuseries grabbing attention — and not exactly for the right reasons — just debuted on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Whether you’re interested in watching the three-episode show or are simply shocked it was made and want to learn more, we’re here to talk about Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies and where you can stream it right now.

If you’re unfamiliar with the case, Anthony was accused of first-degree murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008, and she pled not guilty. Though it was widely believed the single mother from Orlando, Florida murdered her child, her defense argued that Caylee accidentally drowned and her body was disposed of by Anthony’s father, George.

The nation was outraged when Anthony was found not guilty and instead was charged with a few misdemeanors. She’s been free from prison since 2011 and has now opened up for the first time in front of the camera for the docuseries Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.

The docuseries is, expectedly, receiving a lot of backlash, but perhaps the creators simply believe any press is good press.

Where to watch Casey Anthony documentary

If you’re interested in checking out the three-episode series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies is not currently streaming on Netflix. It’s a Peacock original, meaning it’s exclusively streaming on that platform. It most likely will never be added to Netflix.

At the time of this writing, the Peacock docuseries has a 42% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the general consensus is that the project is in poor taste. Legal commentator Nancy Grace recently slammed the series while being interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter, saying: “I don’t call that a documentary.” Grace covered Casey’s trial heavily on her HLN show at the time and was actually asked to be in the Peacock series. She explained:

I immediately refused. I declined participation in the Peacock so-called “documentary” because in my mind it would be condoning her lies and somehow excusing the murder of this little girl. We’re all — what? — going to stand by and listen to her pack of lies, like somehow that’s OK? Like she deserves hair and makeup and a spot in front of the camera under the lights to tell her so-called truth? There is only one truth, and her truth is not it.

If you’re looking for true crime docuseries that are on Netflix, we’d recommend Unsolved Mysteries, Conversations With a Killer, Sins of Our Mother, and Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer.