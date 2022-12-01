James Raymond Crabtree, 96, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at his residence.

He was a native of Buffalo and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post No. 113 and a charter member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Boyd Crabtree; a daughter, Mary Ann Crabtree; his parents, Jim and Minnie Gosnell Crabtree; a brother, Carl “Shorty” Crabtree; a sister, Dorothy Hawkins; and two daughters-in-law, Mary Armstrong Crabtree and Joyce Ann Crabtree.

Survivors include two sons, Larry Crabtree and Garry (Paula) Crabtree; three grandchildren, Leah (Chris) Gardner, Michael R. (Lori) Crabtree and James Lee (Rachael) Crabtree; four great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Brianna, James Radford and Ben; and a great-great-grandchild, Beaumont.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Dr. Charles Darland officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. An American Legion service is at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.