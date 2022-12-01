Jamie Chadwick: W Series champion to race in Indy NXT

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Take a look at the most dramatic moments from the third season in W Series as Jamie Chadwick retained her championship.

W Series champion Jamie Chadwick will make her American racing series debut in the Indy NXT championship after joining Andretti Autosport for the 2023 season.

Britain’s Chadwick will become the first woman in 13 years to compete full-time in the championship, which is the chief support event to the IndyCar Series and was formerly known as Indy Lights.

Chadwick, 24, has established herself as the leading female driver in motorsport, having won all three editions of the W Series since its inaugural season in 2019 and also served as a development driver for Formula 1’s Williams team.

“I’m hugely excited to be joining Andretti Autosport for the 2023 Indy NXT season,” Chadwick said.

“My aim is always to challenge myself and continue my progression as a driver and this represents not only a big step up but also a big step towards my goal of competing in the highest categories of single seater racing.

“Andretti Autosport’s standing in the sport is second to none and I hope to bring more success to such a prestigious team. I can’t wait to get started.”

Chadwick’s debut will come at the season opener on a street circuit in St Petersburg, Florida on March 5.

Andretti Autosport chairman Michael Andretti said: “Jamie’s successful career speaks for itself, but the Indy NXT series gives Jamie the opportunity to continue her development in a new type of racing.

“We’ve turned out five Indy NXT champions over the years and look forward to continuing our role in developing new talent.”

Chadwick will drive the team’s No 28 car and race alongside team-mates Hunter McElrea and Louis Foster.

The Indy NXT championship is contested over 14 rounds at 11 circuits, with the season finale taking place in Monterey, California in September.