Japan awarded controversial goal by VAR as Germany and Spain in

VAR began checking the goal and the former Scotland striker continued: “They’re checking it. That first angle looks like it just went over the line but they’re taking their time and so they should… He’s given the goal. Unbelievable.

“That is absolutely amazing it is, I thought for all intents and purposes, I thought it was out, obviously not they’ve scrutinised through VAR. Again, I’m not sure Simon covers himself in glory but what a turnaround.”

Meanwhile, Costa Rica staged a similar comeback against Germany and were initially going through with Japan. However, Kai Havertz scored two second-half goals to complete a 4-2 win for Germany.

That was not enough for the Germans though, who incredibly headed out of the tournament. Japan and Spain went through with the Asian side qualifying as group winners in a major shock.