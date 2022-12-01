Jennifer Garner and John Miller’s Relationship Timeline

Jennifer Garner and John Miller are one of Hollywood’s quietest couples.





The 13 Going on 30 actress and the CEO first connected in 2018, shortly before Garner finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, with whom she shares three kids — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.





“Although the divorce was just finalized, Jen has considered herself single for a long time. Dating is just a natural step,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Jen will always care about Ben and help him be the best dad. She was very ready to move on though. She seems very excited about the future and is in a great place both personally and professionally.”





Miller has also previously been married, having filed for divorce from violinist Caroline Campbell, with whom he shares two kids, in 2011.





By 2020, it seemed that Garner and Miller had split. The following year, however, the couple appeared to be back on when they were spotted spending time together on several occasions.





The pair are incredibly private and have never spoken about their romance publicly, nor have they made any public appearances. Even so, fans are happy to see that they have both found love again.





Here’s a complete timeline of Jennifer Garner and John Miller’s relationship.







October 4, 2018: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck finalize their divorce

In October 2018, PEOPLE confirmed that Garner and Affleck had finalized their divorce three years after first separating. According to court documents, they met at Garner’s house with lawyers and a private judge.





Affleck and Garner began dating in 2004 and married in June 2005, later welcoming children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. The actors announced their separation in June 2015 before simultaneously filing for divorce in April 2017.







October 10, 2018: Jennifer Garner is reportedly dating again

PEOPLE first reported that Garner was beginning to date again a few days after her divorce was finalized. “Jen has been wanting to move on and now when the divorce is finalized, she finally can,” a source said. “She has had no choice but to be patient since Ben needed to finish his rehab treatment. But she was ready to sign the papers.”





They continued, “Jen doesn’t want to be single for the rest of her life, so she is open to dating. She has been on dates, but it seems she isn’t serious about a guy. As always, she is mostly focused on her kids and her job.”







October 24, 2018: Jennifer Garner begins dating John Miller

In late October 2018, PEOPLE confirmed that Garner was dating Miller, the CEO of CaliGroup, a holding company that owns the CaliBurger restaurant chain and invests in tech. “They are casually dating but it’s not serious,” a source said. “He hasn’t met her kids.”







October 31, 2018: Jennifer Garner “enjoys” dating John Miller

Following the initial dating reports, a source told PEOPLE a bit more about their connection. “It’s not serious,” they said. “But she enjoys his company.”





The source also shared that the actress and Los Angeles-based entrepreneur prioritized their families after their respective divorces, seeing each other when they found time. Moving on “is just a natural step,” the insider added. “She seems very excited about the future.”







November 7, 2018: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are officially divorced

In November, a private judge signed off on Garner and Affleck’s divorce and submitted the judgment. They agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their three children and meet with a co-parenting therapist monthly for a minimum of six months.







November 9, 2018: Jennifer Garner and John Miller make their first public appearance

The couple stepped out for their first public date night in L.A., attending a showing of the musical Dear Evan Hansen at the Ahmanson Theatre. In a photo from the evening, Garner and Miller were smiling in the backseat of a vehicle after making separate entrances and exits to the theater.





Despite this night on the town, a source told PEOPLE that Garner and Miller were not serious and that Garner was trying to keep things private. “She doesn’t call him her boyfriend,” the source said. “But she loves getting attention from John. They have fun together and it’s easy.”





The insider added, “She only sees John when she isn’t busy with her kids. He understands that her kids are her number one priority.”







September 19, 2019: Jennifer Garner and John Miller are spotted in public again

Nearly a full year after they were first spotted together, Garner and Miller were seen dining together at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California. The couple arrived separately for the date.







January 2020: Jennifer Garner implies she’s single with a joke about Tinder





After Garner posted a meme about which photo she would use on her various social media profiles, one fan replied that she should switch the photos for Instagram and Tinder. Garner replied, “Shoot, is THAT why no one swipes?”





Earlier in the month, Garner told PEOPLE that she was ready for a “fresh start” in 2020.





“If I could be lucky enough to have another year with three healthy kids and my own house and parents and sisters and nieces and nephews and friends and we’re all going through whatever, but we’re all still chugging along and finding joy, then okay,” Garner said. “That’s good enough for me.” She made no mention of Miller.







March 2021: Jennifer Garner confirms she’s single

In an interview with PEOPLE, Garner opened up about feeling “sturdy” at home with her children. “I’m okay when I’m in the house by myself. I’m okay when it’s just the kids and me,” she said. “I’m okay when they fall apart. I mean I have my moments, but pretty much, I’m really okay.”





While the actress said she wasn’t sure if she wanted to get married again, she wouldn’t say no to a relationship in the future. “I definitely don’t think that I’ll be single forever,” she said, confirming her relationship status. “But this is not the time. I don’t need to complicate it; I’m good.”







August 17, 2021: Jennifer Garner is photographed with John Miller for the first time post-split

Just a few months after confirming she was single, Garner was photographed with Miller in New York City. For their casual outing, Garner wore a sweater, jeans, a face mask and thick-rimmed glasses, while Miller wore dark pants and a flannel shirt rolled up to his elbows.







September 29, 2021: Jennifer Garner and John Miller are photographed in N.Y.C.

One month later, the Love, Simon star and her beau were spotted walking in N.Y.C. Garner and Miller wore casual outfits while carrying coffee cups.







March 2022: Jennifer Garner and John Miller make another rare appearance in N.Y.C.

In photos obtained by E! News, the pair were photographed at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport in early March 2022 after Garner celebrated the premiere of her Netflix movie The Adam Project. The pair arrived together and were likely heading back to the West Coast. According to onlookers, they walked close together at the airport but did not engage in any PDA.







August 2022: Jennifer Garner and John Miller step out in L.A.

A few months after their N.Y.C. airport spotting, Garner and Miller were seen together again in L.A. In photos obtained by E! News, the pair were photographed returning from what appeared to be a workout session. Garner wore a black athleisure outfit and carried a water bottle while Miller was in a gray T-shirt.