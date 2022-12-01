Jennifer Lopez Explained The Meaning Behind The Message From Ben

Jennifer Lopez‘s engagement ring from Ben Affleck is beautiful on the outside — and has a beautiful message on the inside, too!
Back in April, Ben popped the question for the second time with a massive green diamond ring.
While Jennifer has put the ring on display on a few occasions, it turns out there’s more to it than meets the eye.
Jennifer recently revealed that Ben had the phrase “not.going.anywhere.” engraved on the inside of the ring.
As for the meaning behind the engraving, Jennifer says it has to do with the emails they sent when they rekindled their romance.
“That’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere,'” Jennifer explained during her interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1.
She also shared that this isn’t the first time Ben has hidden a message inside a piece of her jewelry.
When he proposed in 2002, Jennifer says he had the word “sing” engraved inside the pink, 6.1-carat ring.
Sounds like Ben is all about the small details!
