Categories
Life Style

Jennifer Lopez Explains How This Is Me…Then Prophesized Her


Bennifer has been one of the celebrity couples people have always had their eyes on (even when they weren’t together). The timeline of Jennifer Lopez and Benn Affleck’s relationship is complex and long, and it turns out, Lopez’s album from 2002 “This Is Me…Then” kind of predicted the twists and turns of the power couple’s story. 

Lopez was talking about her relationship with Affleck and how he helped her name the album back in ’02. She explained he had said when she looks back on the album, she’ll be saying “This is me, then.” While talking about the 20th anniversary of her album, she explained to Apple Music the prophetic nature of it, saying: 

I decided to call it This Is Me…Then, this moment in time was captured of finding your kind of soul mate in that time. And it’s all there. When I listen to the lyrics now I didn’t realize I was writing some of our story that would happen, which was sick. Like “Still” and some other records on there that were more obvious about Ben. Even records that were kind of a breakup records. I didn’t even realize that it was kind of prophetic in a weird way.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.