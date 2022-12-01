Jeremy Clarkson devastated over Christine McVie’s death

Christine rose to fame as a member of the band Fleetwood Mac, which she joined in 1970, as a singer and the band’s keyboardist.

She also released three solo albums.

Fleetwood Mac had to endure a number of line-up changes with their most famous consisting of Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, with the group managing to survive the relationship break-ups which inspired 1977’s Rumours.

Christine sadly died on Wednesday morning, with her family saying she was a “revered musician who was loved universally”.

The songwriter died peacefully at hospital.