Jim Donovan and the Sun King Warriors take stage in Indiana

The recently re-opened Indiana Theater will host a concert event Saturday night in the second show since the venue’s reopening.

The headliners will be Jim Donovan and the Sun King Warriors, and the show promises to be an all-ages show featuring professional performances, according to the band.

The founder of the Sun King Warriors is Jim Donovan. Jim was a contributing member and drummer for the Pittsburgh-based, Platinum-winning band, Rusted Root. The band’s most popular song, “Send Me on My Way” has been featured in countless commercials and movies such as “Matilde” and “Ice Age.” Jim Donovan and the Sun King Warriors were voted Pittsburgh’s Best Americana band this autumn by the City Paper.

Dan Murphy plays mandolin, guitar and harmonica in the Sun King Warriors. He graduated from IUP in December 1991. Murphy has been a musician in local acts such as the Six and Remaining Green over the last 20 years. He credits IUP’s The Free Zone at the HUB for having given him a venue in which to experiment and perform original songs while a student at the university.

Murphy is currently also a Spanish teacher at Indiana Area Senior High. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Spanish Education from IUP.

The Sun King Warriors are best described as a blend of rhythm heavy roots rock, with a strong dose of big barreling drums.

The band furthers by saying, “Think bluesy Zeppelin-esque rock and Santana style percussion with wild Avett Brothers energy.”

Local music enthusiast and recent IUP alumnus, Ryan Sharp said, “Their music is all centered around energy and dance-worthy licks. They take you on a journey from the eccentric 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s with covers from bands like The Clash and Donovan’s past band, Rusted Root.”

“We hope you’ll join us,” said the Sun King Warriors, who take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Opening the evening at 7 p.m. will be the Pittsburgh vocal and guitar trio Tres Lads, which features three of Pittsburgh’s best vocalists and guitarists. All three members sing lead and play, creating soaring vocals and three-part harmonies on covers of favorites like Journey, Queen, The Beatles, Johnny Cash, Oasis, Cheap Trick, and many more.