JustWatch: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, ‘Yellowstone’ Top November


Erik Gruenwedel

December 1, 2022

HBO Max’s thriller Don’t Worry Darling was the top streamed movie from Nov. 1-30, according to new data from JustWatch, the Berlin-based platform that tracks the SVOD streaming habits of 20 million users across 59 markets, including the United States. The title starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde, topped holiday musical comedy Spirited, starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer on Apple TV+, and adventure/comedy Disenchanted, starring Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Amy Adams, on Disney+.

Among top episodic programming in November, Peacock’s perennial chart topper, “Yellowstone,” held off late charges from Netflix’s newbie, “Wednesday,” (which debuted Nov. 23) and “The Walking Dead” on AMC+.

