Kapoor lady in romantic relationship with Orhan

Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, is a popular name in Indian film Industry. She made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Dhadak which was superhit at the box office. Kapoor lady- Janhvi and Orhan Awatramani are apparently in a relationship.

Janhvi Kapoor is said to be in a relationship with Orhan Awatramani, who is every B-Town celeb’s friend. Recently the actress revealed, ‘it feels like home’ when Orhan Awatramani is around her.

On the otherside, a friend who is close to both revealed that they are just friends and there is nothing more than this. Kapoor lady and Orhan have never had romantic feelings for each other They are poles apart.

Orhan Awatramani is a social media activist. He has over 100K followers on his Instagram. He has previously been spotted with star kids like Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ahan Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, among many others. But his bond with Janhvi remains one of a kind.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen playing the female lead in an upcoming film Bawaal which has Varun Dhawan in the lead role. They have completed the shoot of their film and soon the announcement regarding the release date of the film will be made.