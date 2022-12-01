Kate and William dubbed ‘utterly delightful’ by excited BA passengers





Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William have been lauded as “utterly delightful” passengers by fellow travellers on their flight this week. The two royals travelled to Boston, Massachusetts, on a British Airways flight on Wednesday.

The couple chatted animatedly with other passengers in first class, with one telling a reporter at WBZ they were “utterly delightful” to travel with. They were also praised for their decision to fly commercial, rather than opting for a private jet, given the reasons behind their trip. The couple’s three-day visit is geared towards raising the profile of the Prince of Wales’s environmental Earthshot Prize. It is their first visit to the US in eight years, and their first overseas trip since the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In a post to their Twitter account, a statement from Prince William said that he and his wife were “delighted to be back in the United States”. He thanked the “people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen”. He rounded off the message saying he and Kate “can’t wait to meet many of you in the days ahead”. On Wednesday, the White House confirmed that one of the “many” people the heir to the throne and the Princess of Wales would meet was US President Joe Biden. READ MORE: Prince Harry handed route back to Royal Family life

The Duke and Duchess will be honoured on December 6 in a ceremony for “exemplary leaders” held by the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation. Previous recipients of the Ripple of Hope award include ex-presidents, with this year adding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the list. Kerry Kennedy, the late RFK’s daughter, and the niece of former president JFK, said the Duke and Duchess had been “heroic” in their efforts to stand up to “structural racism within the institution” of the monarchy. The couple has criticised the monarchy heavily in US media since stepping away in 2020.

The organisation’s president told Spanish outlet El Confidencial: “They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health.” The Prince and Princess of Wales’s arrival in the US came on the same day as Prince William’s godmother made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable” to the chief executive of a charity which provides support for Caribbean and African women involved in domestic violence. Lady Susan Hussey stepped back from her role as a senior aide on Wednesday, offering her “profound apologies” to Ngozi Fulani, who attended a reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said the Prince of Wales was “disappointed” to learn of the incident, adding that “racism has no place in our society”.